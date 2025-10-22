CISF takes charge of Bhakra Dam project

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday took charge of the Bhakra Dam project's security at Nangal in Punjab, a senior official said.

The Union home ministry had sanctioned a contingent of 296 armed security personnel of the central force for the task in May keeping in mind potential sabotage and terrorist threats to the facility located along the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border.

A ceremony to induct the CISF at the project was held in the Nangal Township today. Senior officials from the force and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) attended the event and they highlighted the strategic importance of this development, a CISF spokesperson said.

The dam is built on Sutlej river and is Asia's second tallest at 225.55 m after the 261m Tehri dam.

In terms of storage of water, it is the second largest reservoir in India, the first being Indira Sagar dam in Madhya Pradesh.

The Punjab assembly, in July, had unanimously passed a resolution against the deployment of CISF personnel at the Bhakra-Nangal dam project. The dam was being secured by Punjab Police till now. PTI NES ZMN