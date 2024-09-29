CISF takes over security of Beas Satluj Project Link in Himachal

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday took charge of the security of the Beas Satluj Link project in Himachal Pradesh with the deployment of 235 personnel, the paramilitary force said.

An induction ceremony was held at Sunder Nagar in Mandi district of the state where officials of the central force and those from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) participated.

The reservoir is one of the largest and "most vital" in northern India, providing irrigation, flood control, and drinking water to lakhs of people.

"The project contributes significantly to the power grid, playing an essential role in India's economic development. Due to its importance, the BSL project is vulnerable to threats from anti-national elements and militants, highlighting the need for a robust security framework," the CISF said in a statement.

The project was being guarded by the local police till now.

The Beas Satluj Link Project plays a crucial role in managing water resources in the region by diverting water from the Beas River into the Satluj River through two tunnels and an open channel.

The project enhances power generation and increases the storage capacity of the Bhakra Reservoir (Gobindsagar), it said.

The CISF will provide armed security to the facility with the deployment of 235 personnel led by a Deputy Commandant rank officer.

The force will control access, undertake patrolling and coordinate with local law enforcement to ensure a secure environment, as per the force.

