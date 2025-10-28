CISF takes over security of Bhakra Dam project

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken over the security of the Bhakra Dam project situated between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

CISF Inspector General (North Sector) Navjyoti Gogoi, CISF DIG (North Zone-II) M K Yadav and Bhakra Beas Management Board Chairman Manoj Tripathi attended a ceremony marking the formal handover of responsibilities to the CISF, it said.

The dam was guarded by police forces of respective states, overseen by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

However, due to emerging risks of sabotage and terrorism, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in May sanctioned the deployment of a dedicated CISF unit comprising 296 armed personnel, the statement said.

The CISF team will secure key areas such as the dam walls, water gates, power stations, and access to entry points, it said.

State police have been moved to smaller support roles to help the BBMB.

Earlier, the AAP government in Punjab opposed the Centre's decision to deploy CISF personnel at the dam. The state assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the decision in July. PTI SUN DIV DIV