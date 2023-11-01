CISF takes over security of defence PSU MIDHANI in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken over the security of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a defence PSU located in Hyderabad, a force officer said on Wednesday.

An induction ceremony was held at the facility located in the Kanchanbagh area of Hyderabad on Tuesday which was attended by senior officers of the paramilitary force and the MIDHANI management, he said.

MIDHANI supplies various kinds of superalloys, special steel and soft magnetic alloys to defence and other strategic sectors such as energy, space and aeronautical applications. It previously had private security.

An armed contingent of 118 CISF personnel led by an assistant commandant-ranked officer will now provide a counter-terrorist cover to the facility, the officer said.

"The induction of CISF personnel at MIDHANI in Hyderabad is part of the government of India's commitment to bolstering the protection of critical infrastructure, thereby ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential superalloys for the nation," a CISF spokesperson said.

The about 1.82 lakh-strong CISF is a central armed police force (CAPF) under the command of the Union home ministry. It is tasked with guarding the vital infrastructure of the country, including critical assets in the aerospace and nuclear domain, apart from some similar facilities in the private sector. PTI NES IJT