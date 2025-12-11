CISF takes over security of NTPC coal mining project in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi/Raipur, Dec 11 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday took charge of the security of an NTPC coal mining project in Chhattisgarh with the induction of more than 100 personnel, officials said.

The Talaipalli coal mining project located in Raigarh district, 250 kms north of state capital Raipur, is spread across 2,349 hectares and is "one of the country's fastest-growing captive coal mines".

The induction ceremony of the central force took place in the presence of senior NTPC and CISF officials, a force spokesperson said.

"A total of 101 personnel have been deployed in the first phase out of the sanctioned strength of 265. The induction follows a calibrated deployment plan aligned with the expansion of project operations and CISF infrastructure under development at the mine," he said.

The Talaipalli project is a "crucial" link in the nation's energy value chain, the officials sid.

Supplying coal to the Lara Super Thermal Power Plant, the mine contributes significantly to power availability across multiple states and supports India's broader agenda of energy self-reliance, the CISF spokesperson said.

The CISF will safeguard the personnel working at the coal mine, equipment and high-value assets and prevent illegal mining and pilferage apart from ensuring secure passage for critical material movement, he said.

The about 2.70-lakh strong force under the Union home ministry is primarily tasked to guard critical infrastructure in the government and private domain including more than 70 civil airports and nuclear and space facilities. PTI NES KVK KVK