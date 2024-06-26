CISF takes over security of NTPC plant in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The CISF on Wednesday took charge of the security of the NTPC coal mining project at Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, a senior officer said.

The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed cover to the facility, he said.

Located at Pakri Barwadih, these coal mines are one of the biggest captive coal blocks allotted to the NTPC with an extractable reserve of around 642 million tons (MT), as per the company website.

Senior officials of the plant and the CISF were present during the event where a ceremonial replica of a key was handed over to the force.

The NTPC is India's largest energy producer of the country and it has established itself as a major power generator with a capacity of approximately 68 GW. It has also made a debut in captive coal production, a CISF spokesperson said.

The central force that functions under the Union Home Ministry has 358 such installations, including airports and the Delhi Metro, under its security cover. PTI NES AS AS