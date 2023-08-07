CISF to distribute 40K free yoga books as part of 2-day event in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will distribute about 40,000 books and magazines free of cost as part of a yoga outreach event being organised by it in the national capital over the next two days.

The publications of the Bihar School of Yoga, Munger will be showcased at an exhibition being organised on August 8-9 at the headquarters of the paramilitary force located in the CGO's complex at Lodhi Road here, said Aparna Singh, the wife of CISF director general (DG) Sheel Vardhan Singh.

Aparna Singh heads the wives welfare association of the force called 'Sanrakshika'.

"We will distribute as many as 40,000 copies of 130 titles on Yoga in English and Hindi over the next two days and we have named this initiative 'Gyan Yagya'. A person can pick a maximum of 10 books free of cost," she said.

"This year being the centenary celebration of Swami Satyananda Saraswati, a year-long yoga outreach is being conducted across the country and globe, as an offering of yoga to society for health, happiness and harmony," Aparna Singh said.

Deputy Inspector General (operations) Shrikant Kishore said the CISF has got trained about 1.40 lakh personnel and their family members in yoga and they have invited the staffers from various central armed police forces (CAPFs) and other government departments working in the CGO's complex apart from members of the public for the book exhibition.

The CISF, a force under the command of the Union home ministry, has a sanctioned strength of about 1.63 lakh personnel and it is primarily deployed to guard major civil airports and vital installations in the nuclear, aerospace and other domains. PTI NES CK