CISF to flag off Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon 2026 on Jan 28

Mangaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) The CISF will launch the second edition of the Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon–2026 on 28 January, a nationwide initiative aimed at enhancing coastal security awareness, promoting national unity, and fostering community participation.

The event will run under the theme, “Surakshit Tat, Samridh Bharat” (Secure Coasts, Prosperous India), emphasising patriotism, national pride, and collective responsibility for India’s coastlines, according to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The 25-day, 6,553-km cyclothon will cover the entire mainland coastline of India, making it one of the most extensive coastal cycling campaigns in the country.

Two teams of CISF cyclists will commence simultaneously -- the Western Coast team from Lakhpat Fort, Kachchh, Gujarat, and the Eastern Coast team from Bakkhali, West Bengal.

Both teams will converge at Kochi in Kerala on 22 February 2026. Key cities on the route include Surat, Mumbai, Goa, Mangaluru, Haldia, Konark, Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and Kanyakumari.

CISF officials said a total of 130 CISF personnel, including 65 women officers, will participate, reflecting inclusivity and operational resilience.

Participants have undergone over a month-long rigorous training in endurance, nutrition, cycling safety, long-distance riding, and bicycle maintenance, guided by professional cyclists.

The Cyclothon aims to sensitise coastal communities about smuggling and infiltration threats, strengthen community-security partnerships, celebrate India’s maritime heritage, promote fitness, and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters, martyrs, and security personnel, they said.

This initiative builds on the success of the first CISF Coastal Cyclothon, reinforcing the strategic and cultural significance of India's coastline while fostering awareness and civic responsibility among coastal communities.