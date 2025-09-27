CISF to train all staff in first-responder life saving skills

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A policy decision has been taken to train all CISF personnel in first-responder life saving skills to be used during incidents like fire, natural or man-made disasters and medical emergencies, a force official said on Saturday.

All the recruits in the paramilitary force will also have to qualify the airport screener training so that they can be deployed for aviation security, he said.

"The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is developing integrated training modules to integrate 20 cutting-edge technologies used for screening, monitoring, and detection," the official said.

These measures were recently finalised during the recent annual training conference of the force that was held in Hyderabad.

"All CISF personnel will be trained to act as first-responder in cases of fire, disaster and medical contingencies. They will undergo certification courses on these subjects from reputed institutions," the official said.

All eligible recruits will also qualify for airport screener duties during their basic training itself, enabling instant deployment at airports, he said.

It has also been decided to adopt a 'one force, one outdoor standard' for all the personnel and the regime undertaken by special forces like the National Security Guard (NSG) will be followed, the official said.

The about 1.70 lakh personnel strength CISF is primarily tasked to guard 70 civil airports, the Delhi Metro and a number of other vital installations in the government and private domain. PTI NES RHL