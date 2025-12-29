CISF trains UP SSF for Namo Bharat corridor security

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) A special training for a batch of 40 Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (SSF) personnel, to be deployed for the security of the semi-high-speed regional rail system Namo Bharat corridor, has been launched by the CISF, officials said on Monday.

The trainers of the Central Industrial Security Force will skill the SSF staff in handling the X-ray baggage security system, apart from handling other security systems of the rail network run by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The training of the first batch will be of six days and it will be conducted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) security unit of the central force, a CISF spokesperson said in a statement.

He added that 200 more such personnel will be trained in the coming days.

Namo Bharat corridor is India's first semi-high-speed regional rail system connecting major urban centres in the National Capital Region like Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

"Through such initiatives, CISF continues to reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding India's expanding urban transport ecosystem and supporting the nation's journey towards secure, resilient, and globally benchmarked public infrastructure," the spokesperson said.

The about 2.70 lakh-strong CISF, which functions under the Union home ministry, is primarily tasked to guard critical infrastructure in the government and private domain including more than 70 civil airports, nuclear and space facilities and the Delhi Metro network. PTI NES KVK KVK