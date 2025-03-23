Citing case of suspended IAS officer, Akhilesh Yadav alleges massive corruption in UP

Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday rubbished the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government's claim of "zero-tolerance" towards corruption, alleging that top officials and ruling party leaders in the state were involved in large-scale graft.

"There are reports that an IAS officer, against whom serious corruption allegations exist, is hiding. This raises serious questions about the so-called ‘zero tolerance’ policy of the government," Yadav told reporters.

Though Yadav did not name anyone, his obvious reference was to IAS Abhishek Prakash who was recently suspended. Prakash was holding the post of Invest UP CEO and charges of corruption were made against him in connection with clearing a project.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that BJP leaders and bureaucrats had illegally amassed wealth, encroached upon land and indulged in financial misconduct.

Yadav was replying to queries from reporters after paying tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, "Wearing saffron robes does not make one a true Yogi. Governance requires honesty and accountability, which are missing in this administration." He accused the administration of shielding corrupt officials, referring to the IAS officer who has allegedly gone "underground" after his involvement was found in massive financial irregularities.

"Don’t we all know that an IAS officer is missing? It is being said that he is hiding at the Chief Minister’s Office or residence," he claimed.

He alleged that officers get prime postings in the state only if they are close to the chief minister.

"This was not a fight over commissions but a fight over the division of corruption money. The government had no clue how long this had been going on," he said. "If one officer is corrupt, imagine how many more are involved?" he said.

He said the state government's zero-tolerance policy was "bakwas (nonsense)".

Yadav alleged that in districts like Fatehpur, BJP leaders had acquired vast tracts of land, purchased heavy machinery like dumpers and JCBs, and grabbed disputed properties.

He also alleged that Ayodhya witnessed the worst land grabbing, with BJP functionaries being the primary beneficiaries.

Referring to cases of law and order "failures", he mentioned an incident where a woman travelling from Varanasi to Lucknow was allegedly assaulted and killed.

"If encounters alone could improve law and order, why do such incidents continue to happen?" he questioned.

Yadav also referred to allegations against a Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Ayodhya. "Who is responsible for this? When government officers are being driven to such extremes, what justice can common people expect?" he asked.

The former chief minister warned that the people of Uttar Pradesh hold the BJP accountable for "inflation, unemployment and administrative failures".

"Time will change, and the people will bring about that change," he asserted.

Yadav criticised the Uttar Pradesh government’s celebrations marking eight years in power. "Why focus on eight years? Just look at the past week," he remarked, pointing out the state government’s alleged "failures". PTI ABN ABN RT RT