Citing constitutional cap, Congress seeks removal of `extra' minister from Chhattisgarh cabinet

Raipur, Aug 23 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh assembly Charan Das Mahant has demanded that a minister be removed from the state cabinet as its current strength of 14 exceeds the constitutional ceiling.

In a letter written to Governor Ramen Deka on Friday, the Congress leader said after the induction of three ministers on August 20, the BJP government has 14 ministers including the Chief Minister.

Under Article 164 (1A), the total number of ministers, including the Chief Minister, in a state cannot exceed 15 per cent of the total strength of the legislative assembly, he said.

As the Chhattisgarh assembly has 90 members, the number of ministers must be capped at 13.5 or 13, Mahant argued.

The present strength violates the constitutional provision, he claimed, requesting the Governor to remove one minister.

Asked about Mahant's objection, deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said the government followed Haryana's example.

"This (14-member cabinet) has been done in accordance with constitutional procedures. We have the example of Haryana before us, and it is fully constitutional. We are committed to upholding the Constitution. Those with a history of violating, undermining, and trampling upon it should refrain from accusing us," Sao told reporters on Saturday.

Traditionally, Chhattisgarh has had 13-member cabinets since the 91st Constitutional amendment came into force.

While raising the number to 14, the Vishnu Deo Sai government emulated Haryana which too has a 90-member assembly and 14-member cabinet, sources said. PTI TKP KRK