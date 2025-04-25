Citing Kanhaiya Lal case, Gehlot demands compensation for family of Jaipur man killed in Pahalgam

Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded the state government to announce a compensation package for Jaipur resident Neeraj Udhwani, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, similar to the one provided to the family of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally killed in Udaipur in 2022.

"Kanhaiya Lal Sahu was killed in an attack in Udaipur during our government. To support the victim's family, we provided a compensation of Rs 50 lakh along with government jobs to both his sons," the veteran Congress leader said.

"I demand the state government to announce a similar package to support Neeraj Udhwani's family," he added.

Udhwani, a 33-year-old chartered accountant working in Dubai, was gunned down by terrorists along with 25 others, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Gehlot also said that the Centre and all the concerned state governments should take initiatives to support the families of the Pahalgam victims.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death at his tailoring shop in the busy Hathipole area of Udaipur in June 2022 by two cleaver-wielding men for allegedly supporting a social media post against Islam, an incident that sent shockwaves across the country.

The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.