Citing monsoon delay and pleasant weather, Goa shack owners seek operation period extension

Panaji, Jun 5 (PTI) The Shack Owners Welfare Society in Goa has asked the state government to allow them to operate shacks till June 8 as clear skies ahead of the monsoon had created pleasant weather and attracted tourists.

As per the Goa Shack Policy, beach shacks are supposed to shut operations by May 31 in anticipation of the southwest monsoon.

"In a memorandum to the state tourism department, we have cited a combination of exceptional weather conditions and increased tourist arrivals as key justifications for this appeal to allow us to operate till June 8. The absence of early showers has created an extended window of stable, pleasant beach weather ideal for tourism activities," a functionary of the Shack Owners Welfare Society told PTI.

There is also a notable surge in domestic tourist arrivals during the initial days of June, which signals a strong demand for continued beachside services and amenities, he said.

As per the memorandum, an extension will not only benefit shack owners who have made significant investments in their setups but also for the wider tourism economy.

When contacted, state tourism director Kedar Naik, "We acknowledge proactive efforts of Shack Owners Welfare Society in highlighting ground realities. The department is reviewing the request giving due consideration to the favourable weather, uptick in tourist arrivals, and economic impact on shack operators." Any decision that will be taken will balance stakeholder interests with safety regulations and environmental responsibility, Naik asserted. PTI RPS BNM