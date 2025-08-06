Citing past rulings by Chair, Kharge writes to Harivansh demanding discussion on SIR in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday cited past rulings by the Chair to urge deputy chairman Harivansh to allow a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and asserted that it is of fundamental importance to our democracy.

In his letter to the deputy chairman, Kharge said that on July 21, 2023, the then chairman of the Rajya Sabha had given a ruling that "...this House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction...".

The Congress president said the Chair had added that "this one restriction" relates to the conduct of any judge of the Supreme Court or of a high court in the discharge of his ties"... except upon a motion for presenting an address to the President praying for the removal of the judge...".

Further, he claimed that the chairman had ruled that "...the concept of sub judice is totally misconceived...".

"You will undoubtedly appreciate that the Chair is a continuing entity. You yourself have quoted rulings given by the Chair over the past many years in support of some of your decisions. It is clear from this ruling of the Chair that the Rajya Sabha is entitled to discuss the issue of revision of electoral rolls, which is of fundamental importance in our democracy," Kharge said in his letter to the deputy chairman.

The Congress chief said the Special Intensive Review of the electoral rolls is being undertaken by the Election Commission first in Bihar and is to be taken up in West Bengal, Assam and other states.

Opposition MPs have been repeatedly asking for an urgent discussion in the House from the first day of the current session, he said.

"I, therefore, on my own behalf and behalf of the Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha, am writing to request you to immediately allow a discussion on this issue that is of paramount concern to crores of voters, especially those belonging to the weaker sections of the society," Kharge said.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and have been protesting against the exercise in both houses of Parliament.

The government has said the matter cannot be discussed on the floor of the House as it is subjudice and deals with the functioning of the Election Commission, which is an autonomous institution.

Parliament has not been able to conduct any significant legislative business ever since it met for the Monsoon session on July 21 due to opposition protests over the SIR issue.