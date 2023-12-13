Citing police input in assembly, minister Bhujbal claims threat to life over Maratha quota stand

Nagpur, Dec 13 (PTI) Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday made a sensational claim in the assembly, saying there is a police input that he may be "shot dead" and revealed he has been receiving abuses and threats since the past two months amid the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation.

The food and civil supplies minister, who is vociferously opposing inclusion of the Marathas under the OBC category for reservation in jobs and education, made the claim while speaking in the lower house of the legislature, which is currently having its winter session in Nagpur, during a discussion on the quota issue.

Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, said attempts are being made to paint him as "anti-Maratha" and create an image that he is opposed to reservation for the influential community, which is false.

"Give them (Marathas) separate reservation but stop this mob rule," Bhujbal stated.

The minister asserted he is being targeted despite the fact his position is similar to the stand taken by all political parties that reservation should not be given to the Maratha community under the OBC category.

He also targeted activist Manoj Jarange, who is spearheading the latest round of agitation demanding reservation for the Marathas.

"Manoj Jarange says he will take care of Bhujbal. Indirect threats are being issued. Then suddenly my police security was enhanced. When I enquired about the reasons, I was told there was an input from above (intelligence agencies). There is a police report that I may be shot dead ...so my security has been increased," Bhujbal asserted.

The minister claimed he has been receiving abuses over the phone and threats from people allegedly from the Maratha community on a daily basis and that he had filed a police complaints but there was no action.

"Now post about attack on Bhujbal Knowledge City, Bhujbal Farm office (premises linked to him) on December 24 (the last day of ultimatum given by Jarange to government to announce quota for Marathas) is being circulated on social media. It means preparations are being made to attack us again. I am ready to die. Give reservation to Marathas and stop this mob rule, that's all I am saying. Today it is Bhujbal. Tomorrow there will be someone else. Are you (government) going to be keep quiet? Will you just keep watching? This is my question to Maharashtra," said an emotional Bhujbal.

The minister backed the demand to conduct a caste-wise census to resolve the issue of reservation.

"A census should be conducted in the state accordingly," he said.

Last month, the senior minister had taken on the Shiv Sena-led government of which he is a part over its handling of the Maratha quota stir, questioning its 'mollycoddling' of pro-reservation activists.

The NCP (Ajit Pawar group) leader has been addressing state-wide rallies of the OBC community to oppose the decision of the state government to give Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas on the demand of Jarange.

Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas would allow the community to avail quota benefits under the OBC category.

"All communities are equal to me. But Bhujbal is being portrayed as anti-Maratha. I am not opposed to Marathas or any caste. I want the Marathas to get reservation and when the Maratha Reservation Bill was introduced in the assembly twice, I supported it," he said in the assembly.

However, the Marathas should get reservation under a separate category without affecting the existing quota for OBCs, he maintained.

"Everyone is talking about giving reservation to the Maratha community without touching the OBC quota. I am also saying the same thing but still I am being targeted," he stated.

Bhujbal said funds should be provided from state-affiliated institutions for the welfare of Maratha community and demanded that backlog of government jobs for the OBCs be cleared.

The minister demanded immediate functioning of 72 hostels announced for OBC students and providing them Rs 6,000 per month financial assistance.

Citing "evidence", he submitted that OBC reservation in government jobs is only 9.5 per cent, and not 27 per cent as mandated, and said vacant posts of OBCs should be filled on priority. PTI ND RSY