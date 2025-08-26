Citing urea shortage in Telangana, BRS leader K T Rama Rao criticises Revanth's Bihar tour

Hyderabad, Aug 26 (PTI) Attacking Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his participation in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said the CM and ministers are busy attending election-related events at a time when state's farmers are faced with shortage of urea.

In a post on 'X', Rao criticised that the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues are visiting Delhi and Bihar for party-related work while the ryots are struggling to get urea for their crops.

"Votes for national parties (BJP and Congress) resulted in difficulties for farmers. Congress MPs cannot obtain urea (from Centre), BJP MPs don't ask for it," he said.

He was alluding to the BJP and Congress winning eight seats each, out of the total 17, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while BRS drew a blank. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Revanth Reddy and several of his cabinet colleagues attended Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' at Supaul in Bihar on Tuesday. They left for Bihar from Delhi this morning. PTI SJR SJR KH