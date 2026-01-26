Yogi Adityanath Republic Day

Lucknow (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the citizen of India is the real guardian of the Constitution, asserting that every institution, ministry and department must remain accountable to the people to truly uphold constitutional values.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at his official residence on Kalidas Marg on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Adityanath said the Constitution has guided the nation through numerous challenges in previous years and continues to strengthen the resolve of a united and strong India.

"The real guardian of the Constitution is the citizen of India," he said. "Every institution, ministry and department must ensure accountability to citizens - this is true commitment to the Constitution."

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Constituent Assembly president and India's first President Rajendra Prasad, Constitution's chief architect B R Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the chief minister said the Constitution is a sacred document shaped by the sacrifices of countless known and unknown freedom fighters.

He recalled that although India attained Independence on August 15, 1947, the Constituent Assembly had already been set up earlier and the Constitution was adopted on November 24, 1949, a date now observed as Constitution Day.

"Whenever the basic spirit of the Constitution is disrespected, it is not just an insult to the Constitution but also to those great personalities whose sacrifices ensured the country's freedom," Adityanath said.

The CM stressed that the Constitution binds the nation not as individuals but as a collective and provides inspiration to uphold justice, equality, fraternity and unity.

"No individual can claim to be above the Constitution, the system or the rule of law," he said.

Referring to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', Adityanath said the goal of a developed India would be achieved when development begins from villages and reaches the last person standing at the lowest rung of society.

"If justice without discrimination based on caste, religion, region or language is ensured and the spirit of mutual harmony and fraternity is strengthened, no force can stop India's journey towards becoming a developed nation," he said.

Adityanath said the Constitution embodies the principle of 'nation first' and remains the strongest pillar guiding India through every adverse situation.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath extended greetings to citizens via social media, urging them to strive for a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

In a post on X, the CM said the patriotism of citizens, their dedication to duty and commitment to development "strengthen and fortify our democracy".

प्रदेश वासियों को 77वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



हम सभी का राष्ट्रप्रेम, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और विकास के प्रति समर्पण हमारे लोकतंत्र को सशक्त एवं मजबूत बनाता है।



"Let us, while remembering our immortal warriors, resolve to build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India by drawing inspiration from the ideals of the Constitution," Adityanath said.

In another post, the CM shared a letter written by him addressed to the people of the state, in which he said the Constitution grants us the invaluable gift of freedom, equality, justice and fraternity. These constitutional values are the very soul of democracy, he said.

"On the occasion of Republic Day, I especially call upon the youth of the state to actively contribute to the building of a new Uttar Pradesh by imbibing the ideals of the Constitution," Adityanath said.

"Let us pledge loyalty to the Constitution, dedication to the nation and responsibility towards society," he added.