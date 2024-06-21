Citizens distressed due to inflation, corruption, says Patole slamming Centre, Maharashtra govt

Mumbai. Jun 21 (PTI) The Union and Maharashtra governments have abandoned citizens, who are reeling under inflation, unemployment, corruption as well as collapsed law and order, Congress leader Nana Patole said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, the Maharashtra Congress chief said farmers were being looted by the state government, which is allowing the black marketing of seeds and fertilisers.

The Congress has raised its voice against inflation, unemployment, poor law and order and the NEET irregularities by starting the 'chhikkal pheko' (throw mud) agitation across the state during the day, he added.

"Corruption is rampant in the state's BJP government. Through the DBT scheme, pesticides, spray pumps, fertilizers, and medicines are given to farmers. But the price of the spray pump has been increased to Rs 4500 from Rs 2700, and there is corruption as several items were bought at increased rates," he alleged.

"When the agriculture commissioner pointed out that cabinet approval would be needed if the plan has to be changed, the agriculture commissioner was transferred. More than 11 lakh farmers would have benefited from this scheme, but the BJP government hasn't done anything to help the farmers," he claimed.

The increase in MSP of some crops by the Union government was meagre when viewed in the context of inflation, he said, adding farmers are left empty-handed due to increase in prices of diesel, fertilisers, seeds and farm implements.

There is severe drought and orchards have been destroyed, but the government is mocking farmers by calling it drought-like situation, Patole added.

Asserting the NEET exam must be cancelled and police recruitment underway in the state should be postponed, Patole said paper leaks under the BJP dispensation were happening regularly, adding the Union government, which was in denial mode, acknowledged NEET paper leak only after Rahul Gandhi held a press conference.

"In today's agitation, the Congress has demanded that the NEET examination be cancelled. Also, the BJP government is playing with the future of candidates by continuing with the police recruitment while it is raining in the state," he said.

Speaking about the rape and murder of a 6-year-old Bhil Adivasi girl in Jamner, Patole said members of the community were driven away by an"arrogant" police officer called Shinde when they sought justice.

Now, the police is trying to frame the Adivasi community, the Congress leader alleged.

Pointing out that of the eight candidates who have raised "objections" about EVMs (in connection with recent general elections) three are from the BJP, including Ahmednagar's defeated candidate Sujay Vikhe Patil, the Congress leader said the EC must wake up to the seriousness of the issue.

Polls must be conducted using ballot papers, Patole demanded. PTI MR BNM