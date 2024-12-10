Citizens form human chain in Ahmedabad to protest atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Ahmedabad, Dec 10 (PTI) Hundreds of citizens formed over 1-km-long human chain on a road along the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to protest against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and express solidarity with them.

People from different walks of life, religious leaders as well as Hindu seers formed the human chain in response to a call given by an organisation, Hindu Heet Raksha Samiti, said a release by the Vishwa Samvad Kendra of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh here.

The protest coincided with Human Rights Day observed every year on December 10.

Addressing people gathered at the riverfront, RSS Gujarat Prant chief Bharat Patel said the entire Hindu community stands in solidarity with the Hindus of Bangladesh.

"Just like human rights, people have the right to defend themselves. We want to give a message to the Hindus of Bangladesh -- that we, Indians, are with them. This will help them in fighting the atrocities on them," maintained Patel.

Chief Priest of Ahmedabad's Lord Jagannath temple, Dilipdasjee Maharaj, demanded an immediate halt to attacks on Hindus and also reconstruction at the earliest of their temples which were desecrated and vandalised by mobs in the neighbouring country.

He urged the central and Gujarat governments to take appropriate steps to establish peace in Bangladesh, said the release. PTI PJT RSY