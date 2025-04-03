Citizens in Latur district collect Rs 21 lakh for kin of slain Beed sarpanch

Latur, Apr 3 (PTI) Citizens from Maharashtra’s Latur district have pooled in Rs 21 lakh for the family of slain Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

The money was handed over to Deshmukh’s family by Ausa MLA Abhimanyu Pawar on Wednesday. Earlier, the legislator had appealed to the people from his constituency to extend support to the family.

Deshmuh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9. Preliminary investigation indicated that he had tried to resist an extortion attempt targeting an energy company operating a windmill project in the area.

The murder had triggered a massive uproar in the state, with the opposition targeting the then NCP minister Dhananjay Munde after his close aide Walmik Karad was accused of being involved in the crime.

Eight persons, including Karad, have been arrested so far and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). PTI COR NR