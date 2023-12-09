Citizens must contribute generously to armed forces flag day fund: J&K LG

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday sought generous contribution to armed forces flag day fund, saying “It is our collective responsibility to look after the families of martyrs’ who sacrificed their lives for the country.”

Sinha was interacting with army veterans and office bearers of Sainik Welfare Department, Jammu and Kashmir.

“…I expressed my gratitude to the martyrs and the men in Uniform, who are valiantly and selflessly fighting to safeguard the country's honour, integrity and sovereignty.

“In J-K, Armed Forces are playing a crucial role in combating terrorism to create a safe and secure environment. Citizens must contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. It's our collective responsibility to look after Martyrs' families who sacrificed their lives for the country,” the Lt Governor wrote on X.