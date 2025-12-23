Citizens need not be passive observers, 'Jan Bhagidari' cornerstone of people-centric security: Prez

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Asserting that community participation strengthens national security, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said people need not be passive observers of what happens around them and termed "jan bhagidari" as the cornerstone of people-centric security.

Addressing an event organised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) here, she also said that social media has transformed the world of information and communication, and it has the potential for both creation and destruction.

"Protecting people from misinformation is a very challenging task. This task must be carried out continuously and very effectively. There is a need to create a community of active social media users who consistently present fact-based narratives in the national interest," Murmu said.

She said there are numerous examples of alert citizens helping professional forces with their inputs in averting security crises. "People need not be passive observers of what happens around them. They should become alert and active partners in the security of their own surroundings and also of regions beyond it. 'Jan Bhagidari' is the cornerstone of people-centric security," she said.

Murmu said that due to legacy-burden carried over from the pre-Independence period, some people may feel a sense of distance with respect to government servants in general and police forces in particular.

"In developed societies and countries, people generally look at police personnel as a friendly person who can be trusted for help. Our civil police and internal security agencies have to work with the spirit of serving the people," she said.

The president was addressing the IB centenary endowment lecture on the subject 'People-Centric National Security: Community Participation in Building Viksit Bharat'.

The event was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and IB chief Tapan Kumar Deka, among others.

Noting that the country has launched an effective campaign against the drug menace through public participation, Murmu said similar efforts should be made to tackle the problem of radicalism.

She said that the most complex challenges to national security are non-traditional and digital in nature.

"Most of these problems originate from cutting-edge technologies. In this context, there is a need to develop technologically competent communities. The growing problem of digital fraud requires vigilance at the household, institutional, and community levels," Murmu said.

She said digital platforms can empower citizens to report phishing, digital fraud, and online abuse.

"They can provide real-time data to relevant agencies. By analyzing such real-time data, predictive policing models can be developed. Vigilant and competent communities of citizens will not only be less susceptible to cybercrimes but will also act as a firewall against such crimes," the President said.

Murmu said that by placing citizen welfare and public participation at the heart of our strategy, we can empower our citizens to become effective sources of intelligence and security.

"This transformation, driven by public participation, will help address the complex, multifaceted security challenges of the 21st century," she said, adding that through public participation, "we will all move rapidly towards building a vigilant, peaceful, secure and prosperous India".

She said that tensions in the border areas, terrorism and militancy, insurgency and communal radicalization have been traditional areas of security concern.

Murmu said the country's internal security scenario is also affected by international developments. "The world is witnessing geo-political tensions, economic volatility and trade disruptions. These phenomena also have implications for internal security. Many of our security threats are unique to our national context. In such situations, our solutions must be tailored to address our specific concerns. Community engagement holds the key to resolving such situations," she said.

The president said that adverse effects of climate change on limited natural resources increase the potential for conflict among people.

"This is also a cause for security concern. Therefore, there is a need to promote public participation in environmental protection," she said. Murmu also congratulated the security agencies for their determination to eradicate left-wing-extremism by March 31, 2026.

"Earlier, left-wing-extremism was acknowledged as the 'biggest internal security challenge'. Left-wing-extremism is now close to total eradication. In 2014, as many as 126 districts were Naxal-affected. Now only eleven districts remain affected. Today, only three districts remain in the category of most-affected districts," she said.

Murmu said she was confident that through public participation, "we all will move forward" rapidly towards building a vigilant, peaceful, safe and a prosperous India. PTI AKV ZMN