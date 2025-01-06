Citizens receive Rs 1,000 reward for sharing information about beggars in Indore

Indore, Jan 6 (PTI) The administration's Rs 1,000 reward scheme to free Indore of beggars has got a good response from citizens, with people coming forward with information about persons seeking alms their areas, officials said on Monday.

The administration has banned begging and prohibited people from giving alms and buying goods for beggars.

According to officials, the administration issued a prohibitory order on January 2, announcing a reward of Rs 1,000 for people providing information about begging.

A mobile phone number has also been provided to share information about beggars, they said.

District Collector Ashish Singh said around 200 people have called the mobile number in the last four days, and information provided by 12 people was found correct after investigation.

"Six of these received Rs 1,000 each at the district magistrate's office on Monday," he said.

Officials said cases will be registered under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against those who violate the administration's prohibitory order against begging.

The charges attract imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to Rs 5,000 or both.

As many as 400 people involved in begging in the city have been sent to a shelter for rehabilitation in the last four months, while 64 children were sent to a childcare institution.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has started a pilot project to make 10 cities of the country beggar-free, which includes Indore. PTI HWP ADU ARU