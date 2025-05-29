Citizens' rights to clean energy at centre of India's climate policy: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) India's climate policy architecture focuses on securing the rights of 140 crore citizens to clean energy, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said.

Addressing the Annual Summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Yadav said India, like most countries, is also facing increasing vulnerabilities due to climate risks.

"India's heightened proximity to the challenges emerging from climate change can be ascertained by the fact that India ranks sixth in Global Climate Risk Index in 2025," he added.

The minister said India believes and advocates for the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

Yadav said these principles recognise that countries' efforts to combat climate change should be viewed in light of their contributions to total emissions and added that developed countries should shoulder primary responsibilities given their significant historical emissions.

"India realises that for emerging countries, climate considerations can cost them precious resources, slow their socio-economic growth aspirations and affect livelihood opportunities. As a major climate policy contributor and as the voice of global south, India continues to advocate for CBDR on multilateral forums," he said.

Yadav said the government recently released Draft Framework of the Climate Finance Taxonomy to strengthen efforts to address climate change related risks and build India’s climate resilience.

By detailing the methodology for classifying activities, projects and measures under adaptation and mitigation, the minister said, the taxonomy will contribute to India's climate commitments, strengthen its resilience building efforts and facilitate investment in adaptation solutions.

Yadav said the government is also preparing the first National Adaptation Plan to enhance India's adaptative capacity, strengthen knowledge systems and reduce exposure to climate risks.

The National Adaptation Plan will be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in a few months, he added.