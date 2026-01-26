Citizens should discharge constitutional duties sincerely to make India leading republic: Bhagwat

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Jan 26 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday called upon citizens to sincerely discharge their duties enshrined in the Constitution to make India a leading republic in the world.

He was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at RSS's Muzaffarpur divisional office, 'Madhukar Niketan', on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

"It is the Constitution that teaches us dharma. Regular reading of it helps citizens remain conscious of their duties, and following the law itself is a primary civic duty," he said.

He also referred to several "unwritten norms" rooted in Indian culture that "aim to preserve" humanity and social harmony.

"India's freedom was achieved through great sacrifices by our ancestors. It is the collective responsibility of citizens to preserve and strengthen India as a republic," he said.

The RSS chief said that in order to make India a leading nation in the world, citizens must consistently demonstrate ideal conduct in public life.

Explaining the significance of the tricolour, Bhagwat said the saffron symbolises sacrifice, dynamism and India's ancient culture, white represents purity of thought, and green signifies progress, prosperity and continuous development.

He added that the Ashoka Chakra at the centre reflects that all progress should be guided by dharma.

Several RSS functionaries were present on the occasion.