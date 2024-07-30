Citizens suffer daily due to neglect of safety of trains: TMC's Sagarika Ghose

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose on Tuesday slammed the government over a train derailment in Jharkhand that claimed two lives, saying citizens suffer every day because of neglect of basic safety of trains.

In a post on X, she said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is only a "part-time rail minister" and is busy with election management for the BJP in poll-bound states.

Two persons were killed and 20 injured as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

In a dig at the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Ghose said, "How many more train accidents will it take for the National Disaster Alliance government to wake up?" "Where is the Rail Minister? Ashwini Vaishnaw is only a part-time rail minister, busy handling BJP's election management in assembly poll-bound states, while safety of passengers is being shockingly compromised every day," she said.

"Modi only wants to flag off trains in photo ops while citizens suffer daily because of neglect of basic safety on trains. Shameful lack of basic accountability on the part of Modi government," the TMC leader said.