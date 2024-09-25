CITU accuses Centre, West Bengal govt of 'conspiracy' against the DVC

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) CPI(M)-affiliated trade union CITU on Wednesday expressed concern over the fate of Damodar Valley Corporation and accused the West Bengal and the Union governments of "conspiracies" against the corporation.

The reaction from Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) comes days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that her state would sever all ties with the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for "unilaterally releasing water", which led to floods in south Bengal districts.

"Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) expresses deep concern over the future and fate of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), as it is envisaging unprecedented clandestine conspiracies by the Central Govt and the Govt of West Bengal," the CITU said in a statement.

In a four-page letter to Modi, Banerjee claimed that five million people in Bengal have been affected by the floods, and urged the prime minister to immediately sanction and release central funds to address the widespread devastation caused by the deluge.

The CITU reacted strongly to Banerjee's letter to the prime minister.

"The CM West Bengal is continuously making undesirable public comments on the DVC and has announced yesterday that the Govt has no problem if the Headquarter of DVC is shifted from West Bengal. DVC has always remained a pride of Bengal..." the CITU said.

"CITU condemns the irresponsible comment of the CM as she is trying to deviate the burning flood issue by maligning the DVC. CITU finds that the attitude is in tune with the move of the Union Minister," they said.

The CITU also said newly appointed Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has publicly announced to separate the highly profiteering power section of DVC and unbundle the generation, transmission and distribution segment in order to privatise it.

"CITU has vehemently opposed the move as it will devastatingly impact the DVC," they said, adding that the behaviour of the West Bengal government will further encourage the privatisation attempt of the central government, they said.

"DVC was tried to be made responsible for the unfortunate flood in the Bengal region of Damodar Valley. And the Govt of West Bengal has suddenly withdrawn its representatives from the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC). The fact is that, DVC has no right to take decision over water release and it is completely controlled by DVRRC; when the water was released from the upper dams of DVC, the Govt of West Bengal certainly had its representatives in DVRRC," they said.

The CITU said both the Centre and the West bengal government should take responsibilities to protect and develop DVC, not to dismantle and destroy it.