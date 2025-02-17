CITU worker stabbed to death in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, eight held

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 16 (PTI) Eight persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a headload worker associated with the trade union CITU in this district, police said.

The victim has been identified as Jithin Shaji (33), a native of Mampara in Perunad. He was active in Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), a pro CPI(M) trade union federation, according to the police.

The police arrested Vishnu PS (37), who stabbed Shaji along with seven others identified as P Nikhilesh Kumar (30), Saran Mon (32), S Sumit (39), MT Manish (30), Aromal (24) Mithun Madhu (22) and Akhil Suseelan (30).

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Sunday following a clash between two groups at the Kochupalam area near Perunad, police said.

The altercation reportedly began when the accused had a dispute with a man named Ananthu in Madathumoozhi. The argument escalated into a physical assault, leading to Shaji's murder, they added.

At around 9.30 pm, the accused attacked Ananthu. When his friend Vishnu tried to intervene and mediate, another argument broke out. Shaji, who arrived at the scene after hearing about the altercation, was also attacked.

As Ananthu attempted to escape, the accused restrained Shaji. Vishnu then retrieved a knife from his car and stabbed Shaji.

Three others, Ananthu, Manoj, and Sarath also sustained injuries in the attack. The accused later fled in their vehicle, police said.

Shaji was initially taken to Perunad Government Hospital but was later shifted to a private hospital in Pathanamthitta due to the severity of his injuries. However, he could not be saved.

On the orders of District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar, a special investigation team led by Ranni Deputy SP R Jayarajan was formed. The police tracked down the accused within hours by examining CCTV footage and other evidence.

The district police chief said that a detailed investigation is underway.

The CPI(M) on Monday alleged that RSS-BJP activists were behind the brutal stabbing and murder of Shaji.

In a statement, the CPI(M) state secretariat strongly condemned the killing, demanding that all accused be arrested and brought to justice.

"This murder is part of the RSS's attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the state. Criminals must be dealt with firmly, as there is a larger conspiracy to destabilise society," the statement said.

However, BJP state president K Surendran dismissed the CPI(M)'s allegations, claiming that the accused were DYFI and CITU workers.

"There is a deliberate attempt to blame the BJP for the murder. Three of the accused are affiliated with CPI(M), DYFI, and CITU. This is not a case of political rivalry," Surendran said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. PTI ARM ARM KH