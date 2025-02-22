City-bound flight makes ''emergency landing'' following onboard health issue

Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) A private carrier from Hyderabad made an "emergency landing" here after a passenger suffered a health issue on Saturday, officials at the city airport said.

A male passenger onboard the Chennai-bound flight complained of uneasiness, following which pilots sought for an emergency landing, they said.

Upon landing, a medical team rushed to attend the passenger and he was presently being treated, they said without divulging more details.

As per laid down protocol, no flight movement--both inbound and the departing, was allowed for a brief while to give priority to the said carrier to make the emergency landing, they added.

Subsequent flight movement was also not affected.