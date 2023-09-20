City court dismisses Senthil Balaji's bail plea

Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) A sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition filed by DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli dismissed Balaji's plea for relief.

Balaji was arrested in June this year by the central agency in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport minister in an earlier AIADMK regime.

Currently he is a Minister without portfolio. PTI CORR SA