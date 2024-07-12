City court extends former TN minister Senthil Balaji's remand till July 16

Chennai: A sessions court here on Friday extended the remand of former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested in a money laundering case last year by the ED, till July 16.

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in connection with the case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till July 16.

Further, the judge dismissed a petition filed by Balaji, which sought to defer the present proceedings and adjourn the case to a later date.

Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

Soon after his arrest, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital. Later, the ED took him into custody for interrogation and following that he was remanded in judicial custody. His remand was periodically extended by the court.

His multiple bail pleas have also been rejected by the courts.