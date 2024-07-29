City court extends former TN Minister Senthil Balaji's remand

Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) A sessions court on Monday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till July 30. He was arrested by the ED last year in a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till July 30.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.