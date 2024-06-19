City court extends former TN Minister Senthil Balaji's remand till June 25

Chennai: A sessions court on Wednesday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till June 25.

Balaji, a senior DMK leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here on Wednesday, also extended his judicial custody till June 25.

Originally, the judge had on June 14 said she would pass orders on Wednesday on a petition filed by Senthil Balaji, seeking to discharge him from the case. She had also dismissed the other three petitions filed by him.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, Senthil Balaji filed three more petitions. The judge directed the ED to file its counter affidavits to these three petitions.

In one petition, Senthil Balaji sought to defer the present proceedings and adjourn the case to a later date.

In two other petitions, Balaji sought to furnish the missing documents in "Relied Upon Document Nos-16 and 17"-copies of counterfoil challans relating to his account, which were collected by the ED in its investigation, to him.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.