City court extends remand of former minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai, Jul 4 (PTI) A sessions court here on Thursday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till July 8. He was arrested by the ED last year in a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till July 8.

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, both sides completed their arguments on the two petitions filed by Senthil Balaji. He had sought to furnish the missing documents in "Relied Upon Document Nos-16 and 17"-copies of counterfoil challans relating to his account that were collected by the Enforcement Directorate in its investigation, to him.

The judge posted to July 8, further hearing on another petition filed by Balaji, which sought to defer the present proceedings and adjourn the case to a later date.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. PTI CORR SA