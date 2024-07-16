City Court permits ED to take custody of Jaffer Sadiq for three days

Chennai, Jul 16 (PTI) A city court here on Tuesday allowed the ED to take into its custody, former DMK leader Jaffer Sadiq for three days in connection with a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli granted three days custody of Sadiq to the Enforcement Directorate, which had sought 15 days' custody of the sacked DMK leader, also a film producer.

Sadiq was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in March this year in connection with a drug smuggling racket and the Enforcement Directorate later booked him in a money laundering case. A Delhi court had recently given him bail in the narcotics case. PTI CORR SA