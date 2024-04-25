City court to pronounce orders on April 30 on Senthil Balaji's discharge petition

Chennai, April 25 (PTI) A sessions court would pronounce orders on April 30, on the discharge petition filed by former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case. He was arrested last year by the ED.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli on Thursday reserved orders for Tuesday on the discharge petition filed by Balaji, after hearing arguments from his counsel Gouthaman and Special Public Prosecutor N Ramesh for the Enforcement Directorate.

Balaji had on March 28, filed a petition seeking to re-open the arguments on his side, which was closed on March 22, on his discharge petition. Accordingly, the arguments were re-opened and heard.

Further, the judge, before whom Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video conferencing on Thursday extended his judicial custody till April 30.

Meanwhile, a division bench of Justices M S Ramesh and Sunder Mohan of the Madras High Court on Thursday posted to June 21, further hearing of a revision petition filed by Balaji, challenging an order of the PSJ dismissing his plea to defer the trial in the money laundering case, till taking cognizance and framing of charges in the predicate offences.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. PTI CORR SA