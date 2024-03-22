City court to pronounce orders on Senthil Balaji's discharge petition on March 28

Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) A sessions court would pronounce orders on March 28, on a petition filed by former DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji seeking discharge from a money laundering case.

Advertisment

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam when he was Transport Minister in an earlier AIADMK regime.

On Friday, Principal Sessions Judge S Alli reserved the orders for March 28, after hearing elaborate arguments from Senior Counsel C Aryamasundaram, appearing for Balaji and Additional Solicitor General A R L Sundaresan, assisted by Special Public Prosecutor N.Ramesh, appearing for the ED.

The judge, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced through video conferencing from Puzhal Prison here, also extended his remand till March 28. PTI CORR SA