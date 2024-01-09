City Court to pronounced orders on Senthil Balaji's bail plea on Jan 12

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) A sessions court would pronounce orders on January 12 on the bail plea of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case last year.

On Tuesday, Principal Sessions Judge S Alli reserved orders for January 12, after hearing elaborate arguments from Senior counsel Aryamasundaram, appearing for Balaji and Additional solicitor general A R L Sundaresan for the Enforcement Directorate.

Arymasundaram submitted the petitioner has undergone incarceration for 207 days. Admittedly, the investigation was over in this case. The custodial interrogation was also over. Moreover, all the statements and documents relied upon by the prosecution were with ED, then his continued incarceration will amount to pre-punishment, he said.

The petitioner, Balaji, has established his case to show that this court has reasons to believe that he was not guilty. Therefore, he should be enlarged on bail. This was not a disproportionate wealth case. All the incomes were deposited in the bank and the Income Tax department had accepted the returns filed by the petitioner, he added.

ED counsel Sundaresan submitted that all the contentions now raised in the petition were already argued and this court passed a reasoned order, dismissing the same. The first bail petition was filed prior to filling of the complaint and it was dismissed. The second bail application was filed after filing of the complaint and furnishing a copy of the same to the accused, it was also dismissed on merits. This was the third bail application on the same ground and hence, it cannot be considered by the court, he added.

He said the predicate offence was collecting cash for jobs and cheating the public. Once the predicate offence was made out, then collecting the proceeds of crime, concealing it, possessing it and using it will attract the offence under section 3 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. If the predicate offence ends in conviction, the offence under PMLA will also end in conviction, he added.

He said filing of returns will not make the money legitimate. There was no source of income. Source of income was also not explained. The petitioner continues to be a Minister without portfolio. Therefore, his conduct should also be taken into account. The petitioner and others assaulted Income Tax officials last year. There was no change of circumstances. Hence, he cannot file a petition every month, seeking bail.

Under the PMLA, the accused has to be in custody. If the trial was not completed within a stipulated period, then the accused release may be considered. The ED was ready to conduct the trial in this case, he added.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was a Transport Minister during an earier AIADMK regime.

Soon after his arrest, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital. Later, the ED took him into custody for interrogation and following that he was remanded in judicial custody. His remand was periodically extended by the court.

The agency had on August 12 filed a chargesheet, running to 3,000 pages against Balaji. The Madras High Court had on October 19 dismissed the bail petition filed by Balaji. His earlier bail applications were dismissed twice by the PSJ. PTI CORR SA