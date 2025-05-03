City hospital starts scalp cooling therapy to ease burden of cancer patients by preventing hair loss

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A scalp cooling therapy designed to reduce hair loss during chemotherapy in cancer patients has been introduced by a private hospital in the city. This will help ease the psychological burden of patients, doctors said.

Trials from multiple centres in the US and Europe have shown that up to 70 per cent of hair loss can be prevented with the use of cold capping therapy, they said.

"Hair loss has long been one of the most visible and distressing side effects of chemotherapy, often affecting a patient's confidence, sense of identity, and emotional well-being," said Dr Ashish Gupta, Chief of Medical Oncology at Amerix Cancer Hospital, Delhi.

"Cold capping therapy offers a practical solution by helping patients retain their hair throughout treatment, thereby easing some of the psychological burden that comes with a cancer diagnosis," he said.

The therapy involves wearing a specially designed silicone cap cooled to between 64 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit before, during, and after chemotherapy sessions.

This cooling process reduces blood flow to the scalp, minimising the exposure of hair follicles to chemotherapy drugs and thus reducing the extent of hair loss. While it does not guarantee complete hair preservation, clinical evidence suggests that it reduces hair fall by up to 70 per cent for many patients, Gupta said.

He said the technology is cost-effective, simple and non-invasive and is recommended for different types of chemotherapy. Hair loss from chemotherapy is not just cosmetic, it cuts deep into a patient's sense of identity and confidence, the doctor said.

Over 6,000 centres in the US and Europe use scalp cooling as part of their treatment, he said.

The treatment is suitable for patients undergoing chemotherapy for solid tumours such as breast, ovarian, or prostate cancer. However, it is not recommended for those with blood cancers, head and neck cancers, or conditions that affect sensitivity to cold, doctors said.

Patients are assessed individually to determine if cold capping is the right choice for them, ensuring safety and effectiveness, they added.

"With the arrival of cold capping therapy, patients now have access to a solution that can preserve more than just their hair, it can help preserve hope, confidence, and a sense of self during one of the most difficult periods of their lives," Gupta said.