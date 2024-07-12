Delhi rains: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the city settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, with the weather department predicting moderate rain. Humidity at 8.30 am was 76 per cent.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds for the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate category with a reading of 114 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.