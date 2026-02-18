Civic amenity sites allocated to Congress trust: BJP alleges 'land grab' in Karnataka

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday alleged "land grab and corruption" by the Congress in Karnataka, citing media reports that the state government has allocated two dozen sites, meant for civic amenities, to the ruling party at just Rs 2 crore.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress or the Karnataka government to the BJP's charge.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited a media report that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government has transferred 24 government plots to the Congress Bhavan Trust for the construction of about 100 offices of the ruling party across the state.

These government sites were meant for developing civic amenities for the people of Karnataka, but they were transferred to the Trust to please "the Gandhi family," with chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar fighting for the CM's post, Bhatia alleged.

"These 24 sites, which have been transferred to the Congress Bhavan Trust, are valued around Rs 50 crore. The corruption-prone Congress gets it for just Rs 2 crore. The outright corruption of Rs 48 crore is clearly visible in this case," he added.

Targeting the Gandhi family, the BJP spokesperson cited the National Herald case involving Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and alleged that the Congress has become synonymous with "corruption".

"We have seen how CM Siddaramaiah, glued to his chair and not worried about people of his state, is being pushed away by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who wants to be CM," Bhatia said "If there is a power struggle within the Congress and there is a need to please the Gandhi family within the Congress, should the people of Karnataka suffer? Does that give licence to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to grab public use land and convert it into Congress' property, that too at a meagre price of Rs 2 crore," the BJP leader asked.

Bhatia also asked Rahul Gandhi why people of Karnataka are being "looted right under his nose" in the fight for the CM's post between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.