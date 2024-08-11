Civic authorities book owners of 14 open plots over health hazards in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 11 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Nagpur city has registered cases against owners of 14 open plots that allegedly posed health hazards due to the accumulation of stagnant water and overgrown vegetation, an official said on Sunday.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has filed first information reports (FIRs) against the owners of 14 open plots who failed to comply with the repeated warnings of the civic authorities, Dr Gajendra Mahalle, head of the civic solid waste department, said.

The cases were registered at Hudkeshwar, Yashodhara Nagar, and Kapil Nagar police stations under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

The NMC's intervention comes after repeated notices and deadlines for property maintenance were ignored. PTI COR ARU