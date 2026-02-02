Civic authorities launch cleanliness drive in Thane

Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane undertook a "Deep Clean Drive" in parts of the city on Monday, with students, officials and sanitation workers participating in the flagship initiative.

The Thane Municipal Corporation's campaign began in the early hours of the day in the Kopri area, an official said.

The civic body had deployed jetting vehicles, water tankers, JCBs and equipment for the drive, during which treated water from sewage treatment plants (STP) was used to wash the roads.

A dedicated force of 700 sanitation workers and more than 50 students from various institutions took part in the campaign, the TMC said in a statement. PTI COR ARU