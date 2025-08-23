Civic authorities seize 550 kg of banned single-use plastic bags

Latur, Aug 23 (PTI) In a crackdown against single-use plastic, the administration in Maharashtra's Latur district seized 550 kg of banned items worth Rs 80,000, an official said on Saturday.

The Latur Municipal Corporation on Friday raided two godowns in the Ganjgolai area where large quantities of plastic carry bags were stored.

The civic body has urged citizens to support the campaign by avoiding plastic bags, especially during the upcoming festive season, and instead adopt cloth bags to help protect the environment.

The crackdown on plastic would continue in the coming days, it was stated. PTI COR ARU