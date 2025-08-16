Civic authorities should check unauthorised buildings built in small spaces: Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) Thousands of buildings are constructed in small spaces without proper permits and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) must check them, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday.

The minister's remarks came in the wake of a fire accident at plastic articles manufacturing unit here that killed five people.

A family of four and another man were charred to death after a fire broke out at the manufacturing unit in Nagarthapet near K R Market early Saturday, police said.

Police have identified the victims as Madan Singh (38) and Sangeetha (33) and their two children Rithesh (7) and Vihaan (5) and neighbour Suresh Kumar (26).

Madan Singh was a native of Rajasthan and had been renting the building for nearly 10 years. He ran a small manufacturing unit that made plastic kitchen items as well as mats and steel kitchen utensils. He was residing on the top floor of the building.

An electrical short circuit could have caused the fire, the minister said after visiting the accident site.

"This is an unfortunate incident. It shouldn't have happened like this," he said.

The Forensic Science Laboratory team has visited the spot and collected samples. "The cause of the incident will be known after we get the report," he added.

"BBMP issues trade licenses. We only come to know about such accidents when they happen. Most people have constructed godown like structures without authorisation and also live there. BBMP must pay attention to this," Parameshwara said.

Answering queries regarding compensation, Parameshwara said he would speak with the chief minister.

The home minister also visited the cylinder blast site in Wilson Garden that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old boy and injury to nine people on August 15. Several houses were damaged due to the impact. PTI JR KH