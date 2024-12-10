Civic authorities undertake drive to raze 58 illegal buildings in Kalyan-Dombivli limits

Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) A civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district has undertaken a drive to demolish 58 buildings due to irregularities in their construction and registration, an official said on Tuesday.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), in a release, said the drive was in compliance with a Bombay High Court order that declared the structures illegal.

A writ petition in the court had raised concerns regarding the validity of the 58 buildings, with allegations of discrepancies, document fabrication, and violations in the registration process, the release said.

The official said the demolition drive is expected to be completed in the next three months.

Out of 58 buildings, six have been demolished, while four were partially razed, he said.

There are around 6,500 residents in these buildings, and many have alleged that builders had deceived them into believing that the properties were legitimate.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Indurani Jakhad has assured that the civic body will submit a compliance report to the Bombay High Court regarding the demolition and the legal regularisation of the affected buildings. PTI COR ARU