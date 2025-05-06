Civic bodies in Thane, Navi Mumbai issue directives for monsoon preparedness

Thane, May 6 (PTI) The civic authorities in Thane and Navi Mumbai have issued directives for monsoon preparedness and set deadlines for completing infrastructure works, officials said on Tuesday.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has ordered the completion of all ongoing development projects by May 20, with specific attention to Ghodbunder Road.

He has asked officials to focus on 24x7 operational control rooms, expedite road and pothole repairs by the MMRDA and MSRDC (with deadlines for key roads), remove metro barricades, take joint efforts with railways for drain cleaning, come up with detailed traffic management plan, among other measures by May 30.

According to officials, Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Dr Kailash Shinde has ordered the completion of pre-monsoon tasks like drain cleaning and tree pruning, alongside continuous operation of control rooms and regular field inspections.

His directives include swift maintenance of essential services (roads, water, sewage, parks) and action on dangerous buildings, they said.

Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli municipal commissioner Abhinav Goyal convened a meeting to discuss the readiness of all departments (especially fire), setting up emergency medical facilities in hospitals, and collaboration with police for the evacuation of residents from high-risk buildings, with schools designated as temporary shelters. PTI COR ARU