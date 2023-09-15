Civic body decides to hire extra agencies to work on waste processing at landfill sites in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Seeking to accelerate its work on remediation of the three landfill sites in Delhi, the city's municipal corporation has decided to hire an extra agency for each of the three massive dumpyards, official sources said on Friday.

Tendering process for hiring two new agencies have already been completed, they said.

In total, three more agencies -- one for each of the three landfill sites -- will be hired. One agency each are already working on waste processing at Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhlaswa landfill sites.

For landfill sites at Ghazipur in east Delhi and Okhla in south Delhi, the tendering process for hiring agencies have been completed. The working order will be issued for one of the sites this month, and it will be done next month for the other dumpyard, they said.

The tendering process to hire an extra agency for waste processing at Bhalswa landfill site in northwest Delhi is expected to be completed in November, the sources said.

In July 2022, civic officials had said that the deadline to flatten the Ghazipur landfill is December 2024, while efforts are on to raze the Bhalawa dumping site by July next year. The Okhla landfill is likely to be flattened by December 2023.

In 2019, the height of the Ghazipur landfill was 65 metres which was only eight metres less than the height of Qutub Minar.

In 2017, a portion of Ghazipur landfill had fallen on an adjacent road in which two people were killed. PTI KND SKY SKY