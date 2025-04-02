Civic body in Maharashtra introduces QR code-based complaint redressal system

Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra has introduced a quick response (QR) code-based smart grievance redressal system as part of its efforts to provide transparent and efficient governance to citizens.

This initiative aims to provide citizens with a seamless mechanism to register complaints from the comfort of their homes and track the progress of their grievances in real-time, an official release said on Wednesday.

Under the system, residents can register civic complaints by scanning a QR code provided by BNCMC with their smartphones without visiting the corporation offices and track the status of their submissions.

The new system aligns with the promise made by the administrator and commissioner of BNCMC Anmol Sagar while presenting the budget for the year 2025-26.

He had assured citizens that the municipal administration would focus on a more transparent and dynamic approach. In continuation of this commitment, the QR code-based grievance redressal system has been launched under the 'Sukar Jeevanman' initiative as part of the 100-day action plan programme.

Key features of the smart grievance redressal system are ease of complaint registration, user-friendly platform, one-time registration, systematic tracking and escalation and accountability measures, the release said.

"The launch of the system marks a significant advancement in the way municipal grievances are handled in Bhiwandi. By leveraging digital technology, the BNCMC aims to eliminate bureaucratic delays, reduce citizen inconvenience, and ensure a more responsive governance framework," it said.

With this initiative, Bhiwandi Nizampur residents can expect a more efficient and transparent complaint resolution process, reinforcing the municipal corporation's commitment to good governance and improved civic services, the release added. PTI COR RSY